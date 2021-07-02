LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. LikeCoin has a market cap of $16.87 million and $31,635.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.53 or 0.00683853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00080487 BTC.

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,042,734,687 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,765,296 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

