LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Reaches $11.19 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. LiquidApps has a market cap of $11.19 million and $11,670.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00096025 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

