Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits One Day Volume of $44,958.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $437,327.18 and approximately $44,958.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00168831 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.37 or 0.99957352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars.

