Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0430

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $118,285.82 and approximately $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,568.30 or 0.99874560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000958 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

