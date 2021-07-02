Lition (LIT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,232.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Lition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market cap of $337,278.14 and approximately $3,232.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,610.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.47 or 0.06356570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.61 or 0.01462671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00402951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00156983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.24 or 0.00622531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00424955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00339390 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

