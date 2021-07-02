LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $779,362.23 and approximately $3,734.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00220789 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.64 or 0.00754734 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,575,375 coins and its circulating supply is 51,362,598 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

