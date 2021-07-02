Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 702.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,518 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Logitech International worth $32,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

LOGI opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.16.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.