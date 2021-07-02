London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.