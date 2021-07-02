LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 28th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

