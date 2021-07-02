LondonMetric Property’s (LNSPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LNSPF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.