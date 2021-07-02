LuaSwap Price Tops $0.0481 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $14,380.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00052775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00676023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,092.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 212,087,197 coins and its circulating supply is 94,605,898 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.