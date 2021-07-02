Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 283,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 573,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31.

About Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

