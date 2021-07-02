Maple Price Down 8.1% This Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.52 or 0.00019374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $76,687.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.76 or 0.00691306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

