Mark A. Ledoux Sells 3,000 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 3,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $52,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth $155,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

