Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,622 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $30,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

MAR stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

