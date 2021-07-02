Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS MARZF remained flat at $$1.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. Marston’s has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

