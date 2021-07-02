Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,514 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.58% of Masimo worth $62,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $249.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

