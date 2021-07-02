Master Contract Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $225,851.71 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $225,851.71 and $71,675.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.47 or 0.06356570 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00156983 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

