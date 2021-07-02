Matador Resources to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTDR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Matador Resources by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

