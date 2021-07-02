Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $326,912.13 and $108.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,227.37 or 0.99841106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.34 or 0.01046688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00409793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00396307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052525 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

