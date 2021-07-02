Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 18,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

