MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.19

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 192704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get MBIA alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $206,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MBIA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MBIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MBIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.