McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 1,770.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

MCFE stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

