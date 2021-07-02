Mdex Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Mdex has a market capitalization of $834.97 million and $79.53 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mdex has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00004887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00170265 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,218.44 or 0.99877860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,670,442 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

