MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 12,899 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,856.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00.

NYSE:MAX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 176,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.