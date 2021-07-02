Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 6,988,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,538. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.