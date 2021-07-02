Megacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $319,088.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00405618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,556,727 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

