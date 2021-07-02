Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLSPF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MLSPF stock remained flat at $$2.21 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34.

Shares of Melrose Industries are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

