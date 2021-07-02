Meme One Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $429.43 or 0.01269048 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00400224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014917 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001524 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

