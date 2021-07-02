Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $538.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00396307 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.49 or 0.01281521 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.