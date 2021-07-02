MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $34,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,544.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,327.94 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $941.44 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,438.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

