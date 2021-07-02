Merculet (MVP) Trading Up 39.3% Over Last Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $81,167.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00169451 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.52 or 1.00121752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,984,343 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

