Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $560,744.08 and $113,346.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00230454 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.74 or 0.00759933 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars.

