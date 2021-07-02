Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 367.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

