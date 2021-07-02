Metadium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Metadium has a total market cap of $133.27 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metadium has traded 118.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.00681013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00080405 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

META is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

