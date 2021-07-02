Metronome (MET) Price Hits $3.01 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00008997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $35.78 million and $93,864.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,177,168 coins and its circulating supply is 11,890,794 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

