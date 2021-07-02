Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MICR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869. Micron Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Micron Solutions had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.