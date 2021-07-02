MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 4.4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.70. 308,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 196,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48.

