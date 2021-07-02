Mina (MINA) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Mina has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $232.65 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00129719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.39 or 1.00277484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 167,019,812 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

