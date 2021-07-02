Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MALRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of MALRY stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.68.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

