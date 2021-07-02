Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NERV stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

