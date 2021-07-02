Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00011066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $286.70 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

