Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.60 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $34.60 million and $628.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $356.62 or 0.01074137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00045053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00126208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00169344 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.61 or 1.00374716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,030 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

