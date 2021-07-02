Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $112,013.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for about $689.60 or 0.02041039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00131089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00169815 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,835.39 or 1.00143514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 43,551 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

