Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 77.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.