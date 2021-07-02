Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Bought by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 137.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,492 shares during the period. Mistras Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Mistras Group worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MG stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 1,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

