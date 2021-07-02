Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MITFF remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.13.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

