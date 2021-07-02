Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Mitie Group stock remained flat at $$1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93. Mitie Group has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.13.
Mitie Group Company Profile
