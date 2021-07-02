Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mitie Group stock remained flat at $$1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93. Mitie Group has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.13.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

