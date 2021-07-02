MktCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,055.16 and $65.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00045053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00126208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00169344 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.61 or 1.00374716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002942 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org . MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here

MktCoin Coin Trading

