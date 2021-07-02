MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,126.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00139271 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 226,320,511 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

